Floods in Brazil claim 21 lives
Torrential rain and gale-force winds caused by a cyclone have killed at least 21 people in southern Brazil, with more flooding expected, the BBC reported.
The governor of Rio Grande do Sul said it was the worst weather disaster in the state's history.
Thousands of people have been forced from their homes, officials said.
In Mukum, a town of 5,000 people, hundreds had to be rescued from the roofs of their houses after 85% of the town was flooded, local media reported.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the federal government was ready to help.
#BREAKING: Roco Salles, a small town in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, has been completely underwater after the recent floods. Residents are scrambling to find food and shelter.#BrazilFloods #Marau #riograndedosul#Flooding #RocoSalles— JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) September 6, 2023
#Brazil #ClimateActionNow #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/iFqtWItgvL
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » At least 16 Killed in a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka: A Child among the Dead
- » NATO member Romania confirmed that parts of a Russian Drone fell on its territory
- » Armenia announced that it will hold Joint Military Exercises with the US next week
- » Day 560 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia withdraws from Robotyne, Blinken visists Kyiv
- » Belarus banned its Citizens from Renewing Passports abroad
- » Two Victims of the Floods in Istanbul