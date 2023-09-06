Floods in Brazil claim 21 lives

Torrential rain and gale-force winds caused by a cyclone have killed at least 21 people in southern Brazil, with more flooding expected, the BBC reported.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul said it was the worst weather disaster in the state's history.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes, officials said.

In Mukum, a town of 5,000 people, hundreds had to be rescued from the roofs of their houses after 85% of the town was flooded, local media reported.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the federal government was ready to help.

