Bulgaria: The Bodies of 2 Men were found near Tsarevo, 2 Women have been swept by the Waters and are Still Missing

A man's body was found after the floods in Tsarevo. This was announced at a briefing by the Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas, Emil Pavlov.

His identity has been established. He is 61 years old and from Smolyan. He lived in Nessebar and carried out construction and installation work on the house of the two missing women - mother and daughter.

"During the search, the colleagues found a corpse, who was dragged back into the sea due to the strong phenomena. The signal for missing persons is one - for two women. We are still looking for the two women," explained Pavlov.

Later, Commissioner Pavlov reported a second corpse of a man. He was found by Border Police officers.

The search for the two women - mother and daughter - continues. "Both manpower and equipment are involved - a border boat and a drone, which cover and patrol the area with a view to locating the car and the two women," added Pavlov.

In the sea between the old and the new town of Tsarevo, a Border Police cutter and a drone continue the operation to search for a mother and daughter who are missing. A woman's body, which was discovered yesterday, has not been reached by rescue teams. It was washed away again by the stormy sea. This was said by the director of the Burgas police, Commissioner Emil Pavlov. More than 300 reports of people in distress and flooded houses and hotels were received yesterday on telephone 112. These data were reported by the director of the "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" service, Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev. The evacuation of tourists from the "Arapya" camping site continues. There remains the most critical point in Tsarevo municipality.

"Everyone who needs evacuation from the Lozenets area, Oasis, Arapya, will be evacuated. There were also two cases of forced evacuation, i.e. our teams considered that a person who refused to be evacuated had to be forced. There was a problem area in 'Nestinarka' and the area of Tsarevo. There, more teams will deal with drainage than with evacuation. We hope that evacuation will not be necessary," commented Commissioner Nikolaev.

The road Varvara - Ahtopol is now passable. Only Sinemorets and Rezovo remain isolated and inaccessible.

"Camping 'Arapya', camping 'Nestinarka', Kosti, Brodilovo - these are all areas in which the sections are passable, but difficult to reach, so we have teams on the ground who can intervene if the situation worsens" Commissioner Pavlov pointed out.

In Tsarevo, aid began to be distributed - food packages and mineral water provided by the Bulgarian Red Cross. Thousands of volunteers call the Regional Crisis Center to join the efforts to restore the flood-affected villages.

