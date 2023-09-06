Two Victims of the Floods in Istanbul

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 6, 2023, Wednesday // 08:50
Bulgaria: Two Victims of the Floods in Istanbul

Two people died in floods in Istanbul, where torrential rain turned the city's streets into rivers, AFP reported.

The storm flooded a subway station, and dozens of people were evacuated from a city library. Footage on social media shows cars and street stalls being swept away.

Emergency services also reported two dead and four missing in the north-western town of Kirklareli, after earlier reports of three victims of flooding in the central part of Turkey.

