Two Victims of the Floods in Istanbul
Two people died in floods in Istanbul, where torrential rain turned the city's streets into rivers, AFP reported.
The storm flooded a subway station, and dozens of people were evacuated from a city library. Footage on social media shows cars and street stalls being swept away.
Emergency services also reported two dead and four missing in the north-western town of Kirklareli, after earlier reports of three victims of flooding in the central part of Turkey.
Watch: The abundance of rain and torrential rains in Kırklareli Province in Turkey#Turkey #kırklareli #Turkiye #Başakşehir #yağmur #şimşek #sondakika #flooding #Turkey #extreme #weather #climate #viral #flashfloods #rains #emergency #breaking #Floods #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/64hd0qfzRa— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) September 6, 2023
