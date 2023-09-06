Bulgaria: Day of Mourning in Tsarevo in Memory of the Victims of the Floods

A day of mourning in Tsarevo in memory of the victims of the water disaster. Two victims have been confirmed so far. There is also information about three more people missing. As a sign of sympathy, the celebrations for September 6 have been canceled in Burgas and Primorsko.

After the flood, the state of emergency remains in force along the Southern Black Sea coast. Unprecedented amounts of rainfall in the region submerged the resorts south of Burgas. Tsarevo, the Nestinarka and Arapya campsites, Lozenets, Ahtopol, Varvara and the Strandja village of Kosti were the most seriously affected, where more than 320 liters per square meter fell.

The flow of rivers towards the coast continues, so the spill warning remains, but the situation is gradually normalizing. The clearing of the affected areas also begins today. The damage is in the millions. There are blown-away bridges and destroyed roads.

The army also pitches in to help. Volunteers from all over the country are involved in helping those affected by the water disaster. The authorities called for volunteers to go through the crisis headquarters to be directed to the most critical areas. There is also a warning not to enter the sea for the next 48 hours, as well as not to use the water from the taps for drinking.

Parts of Tsarevo municipality are still without electricity. This was stated for the National Radio by the mayor of the town, Georgi Lapchev.

"The best thing is that the rain has stopped. We now have power lines in almost all the populated areas. There are none that are down, but again, I want to do a survey of the entire thoroughfare to make sure that access is completely safe. It is not correct to turn on the electricity now, as there is still very high water in parts of the places that were flooded. Within a few hours, absolutely everywhere, the power supply will be restored. There is no electricity at the moment in "Duner gol", parts of "Oasis" of the so-called "Arapya" campsite. All those who could not be provided where they were generally accommodated at the expense of the municipality in other hotels," he explained.

After record rainfall and overflowing of rivers and dams, houses, hotels, campsites and roads from Lozenets to Sinemorets were under water. The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the sea between the old and new towns in Tsarevo, three more people are being searched for.

The Burgas - Tsarevo road is now passable, after the water from the incoming rivers flooded the road.

The authorities have access to all settlements in Tsarevo municipality.

One woman is the confirmed victim of the floods in the municipality, the mayor said, adding that two people remain unaccounted for.

According to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, who joined the work of the established Crisis Staff yesterday, the only reason for the water disaster in Tsarevo is the record rainfall.

The celebrations of the Unification were also canceled in Sliven and Kotel as a sign of sympathy for those affected by the disaster in Tsarevo municipality.

