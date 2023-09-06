COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 84 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 84, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,304 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.4 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 161 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 13 are in intensive care units. There are 31 new hospital admissions.

49 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,270,764.

There are currently 1,881 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 22 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,626 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,453 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,311,098 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal