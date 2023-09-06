Weather in Bulgaria: Less Rain today, mainly in the South

Sunny weather will prevail in Northern Bulgaria, and over the South the cloudiness will be changeable, often significant, and in places there will be short-term precipitation. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate north-easterly wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

On the Black Sea, the cloud cover will be variable, on the southern coast more often significant, and mainly there will be short-term precipitation. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 25-26°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.

In the mountains, cloudiness will be more often significant. There will be rain showers in many places. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.

On Thursday, sunny weather will prevail with more significant temporary increases in cloudiness over southern and eastern Bulgaria. In separate places along the Black Sea and in the Rilo-Rhodope region, there will be light rainfall. The wind will keep its direction from the northeast, it will weaken, but in the southeastern part of the country it will still be moderate. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

Temperatures will be 1-2 degrees lower on Friday, when it will be more cloudy mainly over the eastern half of the country, and light rains are again possible along the Black Sea.

During the weekend, sunny weather will prevail. There will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern regions and the mountains, where precipitation is not excluded. The wind will be from the east-northeast, weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate. In the morning it will be cool with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C, along the Black Sea - up to around 18°C, in the afternoon - mostly between 25°C and 30°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology