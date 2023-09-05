Bulgaria’s PM in Tsarevo: Three People are Missing, Don’t Drink the Water, Don’t Enter the Sea!

"Reports have been filed for three missing and two dead after the disaster in Tsarevo", announced Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, who held a meeting with the municipality's crisis headquarters. The dead are a man and a woman, the missing are two women and a man.

The children who are stranded in a hotel in Rezovo are safe, they are accommodated on the upper floors. The ground floor of the hotel is flooded, but there is no danger of collapse.

No one is stranded, but power has been cut in some areas due to the risk of electrocution until buildings are evacuated. The agreement with Energoto is to turn on the electricity when it is safe, but that will not happen tonight, the prime minister warned.

"All the people have been evacuated from the beaches and from the campsites, they are now safe. NIMH said that they expect the rain to stop, they don't expect significant rain from now on, i.e. in the next hours the water will drain, but the terrain is complex and will take time".

Nikolai Denkov appealed for no one to enter the sea in the next 48 hours, as it is stormy and dangerous. He also informed that the water on the transmission network is contaminated and can only be used for household needs. In the next day or two, samples will be taken and the water company will announce when the water is safe to drink again.

Many volunteers are expected. The Prime Minister called on all of them to go through the crisis headquarters in Tsarevo, in order to know who will do what and where they will be most useful.

Routes by which the cut out settlements can be reached have been discussed. Food and water are provided for those in need. Denkov is adamant that the cause of the floods is the huge amount of rain. People have several options to apply for help - both financial and practical.

There are no dams in the region that would pose an immediate danger to populated areas. Hydro pumps are included, they are working, no problems are expected with them.

More than 100 people have been evacuated, announced the mayor of Tsarevo Georgi Lapchev. He also confirmed that the children in the hotel in Rezovo are safe, have food and water. The most reports came from the Arapya campsite, but a part of the people there refused to be rescued.

"This is not serious, because it costs a lot of resources, energy to do logistics, but all those who signaled for help were located and they were provided," said Lapchev.

The situation in the village of Kosti is difficult, as the river Veleka continues to overflow its bed. There are no missing or dead. The resort areas do not have electricity as some of the electricity boards are under water.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg