Floods in Greece: Authorities Warn to avoid Travel

Serious floods in Greece. One person died and hundreds of houses and roads were flooded in the central city of Volos.

The torrential rain and thunder in the area did not stop for 10 hours. On the island of Skiathos, the water swept away cars, flooded houses and hotels. In the Ilia district, hail destroyed the entire crop of the farmers.

The authorities warn to avoid travel throughout the country and mainly in the region of Magnesia and some of the islands in the Aegean Sea, where it continues to rain for almost a day.

The mayor of Volos, Achilleas Beos, urged people to stay in their homes:

"I'm asking everyone - don't go out, see what's happening outside. I've been telling you since when, since yesterday, I've been telling you that the whole city will be flooded and we can't go out to help. Do you know what kind of water is coming, we can't do nothing now."

