Bulgaria: Two People Died in the floods in Tsarevo, Two more are Missing

Two people died in the floods in Tsarevo, the city's mayor told BNT. Two more people are being sought, he added.

Earlier, a search was launched for three people swept away by tidal waves.

It became clear that two of the missing were a woman and her child, who were swept away with their car on a collapsed bridge.

A little later, a man came to the bridge, who was also swept away by a tidal wave. He initially held on to a car, but did not last until help arrived, witnesses said.

The rain has stopped in the southernmost part of the municipality of Tsarevo-Rezovo and Sinemorets. The water from the Veleka River, which came into the Sinemorets region, began to drain. All approaches to the Tsarevo municipal center remain blocked, with the road closed after the town of Primorsko.

The evacuation of tourists who are staying in public buildings and schools is underway. Cars and caravans were swept into the sea.

The regional governor of Burgas, Plamen Yanev, said that a report was received by eyewitnesses on telephone 112 about a car with two people and a pedestrian who were swept away by the rising water on a bridge, and the area is currently being specified. The most difficult situation remains at the "Arapya" campsite, which is under water. The evacuation of people continues there. There are no tourists in distress elsewhere in the municipality, said Plamen Yanev.

The "Oasis" campsite is also under water, as is the village of Kosti in Strandzha. Cars and caravans were swept into the sea. There are no reports of injured people.

The "Arapya" and "Nestinarka" campsites were also submerged by the floods, where people are still being evacuated.

The situation in Lozenets is also complicated. 60 people were evacuated and accommodated in the town hall.

An hour ago, only the Tsarevo - Lozenets road was open to traffic.

Many of the settlements by the sea, which are located in the territory of Tsarevo municipality, are without electricity. Sinemorets remains cut off because of the road to the resort village, which is flooded by the Veleka River.

Deputy Mayor Kostadin Dikov pointed out:

"The level is starting to drop. The estuaries are open and the water will start to flow out. We have no electricity in the whole village. The EVN team cannot enter the village because of the overflowing river".

In the area of the Lozenets resort village, it continues to rain, informs Doncho Boradzhiev for the National Radio, who is at a nearby campsite:

"I am at the 'Kum Kashla' campsite, which is right in front of the Coral beach near Lozenets in the municipality of Tsarevo. Specifically here, from the friends we keep in touch with - at 'Kum Kashla' and at the 'Yakoto Myasto' campsite, thank God there are no people in distress".

"No flooded bungalows and washed away caravans as we are all up here - further and higher from the sea. The rain is really brutal though. Even now it's another downpour. Despite over 30 years of camping, I have never seen the 'eye of the storm' stay in one place for so long and heavy rain alternated with downpours," he said.

Until the situation normalizes, Tsarevo municipality calls on people not to leave their homes.

The police advise not to go on the road from Burgas to the Southern Black Sea coast due to the heavy rains and floods.

Two landslides block the Tsarevo - Malko Tarnovo road. One is located at the junction for Vizica and Gramatikovo.

Traffic on the Blagoevgrad-Simitli road in the Zheleznitsa-Simitli section, in the Blagoevgrad district, is temporarily restricted in both directions due to a broken-down excavator. A detour is in place. A large traffic jam of several kilometers has formed in the area.

