Floods in Bulgaria: Fully Cut Out of due to Destroyed Bridges are Ahtopol, Varvara, Sinemorets and Rezovo

Completely cut out because of the destroyed bridges are Ahtopol, Varvara, Sinemorets and Rezovo. This was made clear by a meeting of the municipal crisis headquarters in Tsarevo with the participation of Burgas Regional Governor Plamen Yanev.

The emergency of the whole municipality continues. Currently, 3 people are missing, with whom there is no connection and there are reports that they have been injured. An evacuation for all distressed persons has been organized.

Actions have been taken to drain the "Hadji Yane" Dam and continuous monitoring of the "Putnashki" Dam. There is currently no danger of accidents for the dam walls.

An organization is undertaken to transport high-end equipment to transport the children who live in Tsarevo's "Vasilico" quarter from the "Alen Mak" kindergarten to their homes.

The municipality is calling for empathy and patience. Volunteer initiatives should not be taken at this stage, because the situation is distressing and dangerous. Volunteers will be needed at the next stage to overcome the consequences.

At 6:00 pm a crisis headquarters will be held with Prime Minister Acad. Nikolay Denkov.

