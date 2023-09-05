Bulgaria: State of Emergency in the Southern Black Sea Coast - At least 2 People have Died (UPDATED)

UPDATED: Two people died in the floods in Tsarevo, the Ministry of the Interior announced. This was confirmed by the mayor of the city, Georgi Lapchev.

Another person is missing and is being sought by emergency services.

The police announced earlier today that they are looking for three people who were reported missing after the heavy rains in the Tsarevo area.

Currently, the Karaagach and Ropotamo rivers are overflowing. The road after Sozopol in the south direction is closed.

The town of Ahtopol and the villages of Varvara, Sinemorets and Rezovo are completely cut off due to destroyed bridges.

The rain has stopped in the municipality of Tsarevo, which has been raining for almost 24 hours.

The most difficult situation remains at the Arapya campsite, where the evacuation of people continues.

The "Oasis" camping site, as well as the village of Kosti in Strandzha, are also under water.

Due to intense rainfall that caused floods, the municipality of Tsarevo declared a state of emergency. Rescue operations have been underway after multiple signals submitted, and the population is warned through sirens to evacuate in high places.

This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas, BTA reports

Currently, several teams of fire services in Burgas, Tsarevo and Primorsko work on the territory of the municipality.

By including the warning sirens, the population is urged to evacuate to higher places that cannot be affected by coming waters. Burgas police spokeswoman Tsvetelina Randeva said that the emergency telephone 112 has received numerous signals from the Tsarevo area for distressed people and flooded hotel complexes.

In the Nestinarka campsite, many of the ground floors of the buildings are flooded. A group of about 50 children between grades 2 and 7, blocked at a hotel, which has no electricity but they are taken care of on high floors and no immediate danger has also been reported. However, people in the campsite are in danger.

Two meters reached the level of water at the Arapya camping. According to the Interior Ministry, several cars were taken into the sea. Dozens of others are underwater.

Currently, rescue activities are underway.

Due to the overflow of the Veleka River, the road section between Varvara and Sinemorets is closed.

"There have never been such rainfall in Tsarevo. There is already damage in the municipality. One village is completely flooded. The Veleka River is spilling into the village of Kosti and there is a partial evacuation there," the mayor of the municipality Georgi Lapchev, quoted by Nova TV, announced. - "The rain doesn't stop at all. We're following the climate characteristics- I think the strongest rain is yet to come," the mayor added, urging to act calmly.

According to him, several bridges have been compromised, through which the passage is.

"It is not necessary to make any evacuation from the hotels at the moment. Let people calm down!" Lapchev appealed.

In addition to Arapya, according to the mayor, there were also a problem where there were caravans.

"The climbers on the roofs, let them stay there. We called an amphibian that will evacuate them if necessary," Lapchev said.

"Heavy rainfall has fallen within a few hours, mostly in the Tsarevo region. We have reports of overweight rivers. People are difficult to move in view of the high waters. The headquarters will have a meeting to assess the necessary measures. Additional forces are directed. And the police, the gendarmerie, the 'border police', as well as the fire department," said the Director of the DGSBZN Alexander Jartov.

A crisis headquarters has also been created, in which Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will also participate today.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a first-degree warning for today - yellow code, for high winds and thunderstorms in 15 districts of Bulgaria, as well as orange code - second degree, for continued rainfall and thunderstorms for the Burgas region.

In addition to the disaster in Tsarevo, there was also a tornado in Tyulenovo:

