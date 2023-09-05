Bulgaria: Protests related to Car Accidents and Road Safety will continue until the end of the week

Tonight, a citizens' protest is planned because of the accident with the dead 15-year-old boy.

The organizers insist on stricter control of violators on the road. Last night, a protest with this demand was held in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs building.

Traffic police officers, Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov and Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zhivko Kotsev spoke with the protesters, who stated:

"I fully sympathize with the pain and suffering of the people. What we can take as a commitment is to conduct an objective and comprehensive investigation of the whole case and that the perpetrator receives the punishment he deserves. Every day we strive to limit the number of serious road traffic accidents. This is our primary task"

The organizers of the protest announced that they intend to continue with the protests until the end of the week.

