Bulgaria: Protests related to Car Accidents and Road Safety will continue until the end of the week

Society | September 5, 2023, Tuesday // 08:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Protests related to Car Accidents and Road Safety will continue until the end of the week

Tonight, a citizens' protest is planned because of the accident with the dead 15-year-old boy.

The organizers insist on stricter control of violators on the road. Last night, a protest with this demand was held in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs building.

Traffic police officers, Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov and Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zhivko Kotsev spoke with the protesters, who stated:

"I fully sympathize with the pain and suffering of the people. What we can take as a commitment is to conduct an objective and comprehensive investigation of the whole case and that the perpetrator receives the punishment he deserves. Every day we strive to limit the number of serious road traffic accidents. This is our primary task"

The organizers of the protest announced that they intend to continue with the protests until the end of the week.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, accidents, road
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria