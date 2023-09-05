COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. One of the confirmed infected has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The 100 new cases were identified from 1,468 tests (6.81 percent were positive). 57 percent of these people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is 1,311,014. They were established by 11,336,467 tests (11.56 percent were positive).

The number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,452. The person who died in the last 24 hours was not vaccinated.

There are 1,847 active cases.

There are 150 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 13 of them in intensive care units.

23 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Nearly 61 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

40 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,270,715.

In the last 24 hours, six doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,613,604.

2,077,820 people have completed the vaccination course. 946,197 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 73,627 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

