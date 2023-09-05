Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Strong Wind, Rain and Thunder

Today, over the northwestern regions, the cloudiness will temporarily break and decrease, and over the rest it will be more often significant. In many places in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria, there will be short-term rainfall and thunderstorms. In some places, mainly in the Rhodopes and the southeastern regions, the phenomena will be intense and there will be conditions for hail. It will continue to blow moderate, in the eastern part of the country temporarily strong north-easterly wind. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 22°C and 27°C, in Sofia - around 22°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be significant, mostly cumulus and cumulus-rain. In many places there will be short-term rain, on the southern coast - temporarily intense rainfall and thunderstorms. There are hail conditions. A moderate to strong north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 24°-27°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains. In many places there will be rain showers, in the Rhodopes they will be short-lived, temporarily intense, with thunderstorms. On the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin, the precipitation will be snow. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

In the coming days, temperatures will rise slightly. There will also be more sunny hours. There is a greater chance of rain on Friday, mainly along the Black Sea coast.

The cooling down will not be for long, in general the significant rainfall will continue today. August had higher temperatures than the climatic norms. This was stated on BNT by Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

During the past night, more significant precipitation fell in Southeastern Bulgaria - up to about 100 liters per square meter. Today, there will be more precipitation in southern and eastern Bulgaria, commented Stoycheva.

In the following days, the cyclone over the country will move to Greece, where there will be significant rainfall.

In Western Europe, temperatures will be high, while the Balkans will remain cooler.

There will be stronger wind in Bulgaria, in Sliven today with gusts of up to 24 meters/second.

In the following days, very quickly with the withdrawal of the cyclone to the south along the Black Sea coast, the cloudiness will break, but there will not be clear sunny weather, but in general it will be okay to go to the beach, commented Stoycheva.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology