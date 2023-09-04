2 Weeks until Bulgaria Tattoo Expo - The biggest tattoo festival in the Balkans

Roman Todorov, Barthez and Costi Azoitei will judge over 180 tattoo artists in the eighth edition of Bulgaria Tattoo Expo

There are less than two weeks left until the most significant and big event for tattoos and alternative culture in the Balkans. Bulgaria Tattoo Expo will gather some of the best artists from Bulgaria and the world for the eighth year in a row on September 16 and 17 in hall 3 of the NDK. Over 180 artists, whose works will be judged by the jury, which this year has a remarkable composition, namely - one of the oldest tattoo masters in Bulgaria - Roman Todorov, the well-known throughout Europe as an artist and jury Barthez and the international tattooist with over 25 years of experience Costi Azoitei.

Especially for Bulgaria Tattoo Expo, one of the most respected and experienced tattoo masters - Roman Todorov - will fly from Italy. Roman's creative path began at the age of 3, passing through the National School of Fine Arts "Ilia Petrov" and the University of Veliko Tarnovo "St. Cyril and Methodius", where he graduated with a degree in "Fine Art". He started tattooing thanks to a friend of his, practicing on himself and his father, with whom at that time he made his first tattoo machine. He is inspired by European art and the Orient, which are the basis of his work.

Next to him as a member of the jury will stand another Bulgarian, known throughout Europe - Barthez! With his participation in various international conventions both as an artist and as a jury, Barthez is among the tattooists whose works write the history of this art in Bulgaria. His preferred styles are Japanese, American traditional and neotraditional.





The third member of the jury is the internationally recognized artist with over 25 years of experience – Costi Azoitei. With serious experience both as a participant (18 years) and as a judge in contests all over the world (12 years), Costi comes to Bulgaria to give his professional assessment of all tattoos made during the eighth edition of Bulgaria Tattoo Expo.

The jury will evaluate all participants in several categories on the different days of the event. On Saturday, tattooists can participate in the competition program in the following directions: "Monochrome", "Color", "Avant-garde", "Neo-traditional", "Lettering", "Best of Saturday", and on Sunday: "Traditional", "Japanese/Oriental", "Realism", "Fantasy", "Collaboration", "Best of Sunday" At the end of Sunday, it will be clear who will receive the most recognition from the event in the "Best of Bulgaria Tattoo Expo" - the winners of "Best of Saturday" and "Best of Sunday" compete in it.

Thus, visitors will have the opportunity to see the best of the world of tattoos in one place and, if they have not yet chosen the artist for their dream project, to do so on the spot. On the other hand, the event will become a center for the exchange of experience of professionals from all over the world. For this purpose, within the framework of Bulgaria Tattoo Expo, the special seminar "Soul and Body" will be held with speakers Katerina Boyadzhieva and Pavel Kaloyanov - Epic. For two days (14 and 15 September) they will share techniques, secrets and approaches they use in the tattooing process.

The eighth edition of Bulgaria Tatto Expo will offer its visitors an impressive and diverse entertainment program, which includes fire and freak show, pole dance, tattoo quiz and thematic stand-up comedy performed by Filiph "Kadraviya" from Inside Joke. During the rest of the time, visitors will be able to enjoy delicious food, refreshing drinks and pleasant music, as well as shop from a variety of artists and stores.

