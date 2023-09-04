Bulgaria’s Defense Minister commented on the "Stryker" deal

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev expressed his expectation that the purchase of American "Stryker" combat vehicles for the Bulgarian Army will be approved by the US Congress:

"On the American side, the sale, the potential sale, has been approved by both the Pentagon and the State Department. On their side, it is yet to reach Congress, because only Congress can make the final decision. These are the parameters, this is the maximum amount of equipment and the maximum negotiable price in this project".

The deal is about 183 armored vehicles and additional weapons, communication equipment and transport equipment with an estimated maximum value of 1 billion and 500 million dollars.

The minister also commented on the case of his advisor Mustafa Emin, who was accused of behaving arrogantly in "Pirogov" hospital:

"The case is very unpleasant. In this case, it was initiated by a post in a personal profile on Facebook, which was then republished on the 'Pirogov' website. There are two versions, I have listened to my adviser and what was originally announced. They are they diverge very significantly. The reaction of everyone, literally everyone, and the media, citizens, and in political circles was very emotional. I will make the decision when I get to know the facts."

We remind you that the emergency hospital accused Mustafa Emin of threatening the staff of the medical facility to examine his child before another toddler, and Minister Tagarev himself sent a letter to his colleagues from the Ministry of Health, requesting additional information on the case.

"We work in full transparency - I wrote a business letter to my colleague and it immediately appeared in the media," Tagarev added.

According to him, the case has already acquired a very serious political color.

"Resignations are being requested, my resignation is being requested, so I guess there is a way for me to see the information before I make a decision," the defense minister explained.

"By the way, one of the leading politicians announced that in just 5 minutes I could clarify the entire case. However, I could not afford actions, for example, a phone call to the director of 'Pirogov', which could be perceived as an attempt to pressure. That's why I expect to see the real facts in order to make a decision," Tagarev continued.

In conclusion, the minister said: "I did not exert pressure in any way".

