Bulgaria’s PM: I am not looking for War with Anyone

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov insisted that he is not looking for war with any institution.

"I'm not looking for a war with anyone, on the contrary, we need calm - the government, in the political sense of the word, so that we can fulfill our program and people can start living better," he commented.

"Each institution must work according to what is imposed on it as rights and obligations. The government's obligations are to fulfill its management program," he pointed out.

And for the umpteenth time, he said that the government needs peace to do its job and people can start living better.

"Here you see how many problems there are in the country. Those that get in the way without actually discussing what can be done on the roads, how to reduce alcohol abuse and drugged drivers on the roads. These are the problems that the government needs to deal with".

Once again, the Prime Minister drew attention to his idea - to make May 24 a national holiday: "This is the symbol that leads us into the future".

Denkov urged the Bulgarians to look to the future to see what will make them a successful nation.

The Prime Minister proposed a political discussion on whether there should be a referendum to change the date of the national holiday, as he commented on the launch of a movement for keeping March 3 the national holiday.

"Let this be a political discussion to be held in the National Assembly. That is the place for this discussion. I have repeatedly said that I support May 24 being a national holiday, because it is the symbol that leads us to the future. If for Bulgaria there is a chance for success in the future, it is not by looking constantly at the past, but by standing firmly on the foundation which the past has laid. Let us look to the future and see what will make us a successful nation."

Regarding the incident in "Pirogov" hospital with MP Mustafa Emin, he commented that there should be an investigation, after which the facts would be seen.

"You can't draw final conclusions and fire people on the basis of one Facebook profile, one message. If what is written in this post is true, the MP should be gone, but if it actually turns out that this is a covert attack with a different purpose, I would leave the minister to judge for himself," he stressed.

Regarding the review commissioned by the Minister of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office into the rules for impounding a car after driving under the influence of alcohol and using drugs, the Prime Minister commented that there is a working group to review the regulations to see what can be done.

"We organized the purchase of equipment to speed up the testing of blood samples for drugs. There is a huge difference between testing for alcohol concentration, it is done now, relatively quickly, in a few days the results come out, and for drugs the method is different and more time is required, so we have to equip three laboratories, we are currently working on it, but it takes time. Regarding the legal discussions whether the law should be changed, we see that public support for such changes is growing", the prime minister emphasized, then commented that we must remain as strict as possible until the Bulgarians understand that there is no point in killing each other on the roads.

"I think that the confiscation of a car should remain as a change in the Law," he concluded.

With an "urgent need to modernize the army", the Prime Minister explained the information that the State Department of the United States has approved the sale of Stryker military machines to Bulgaria:

"Negotiations are pending to specify both the technical and financial parameters, but they could not begin without a decision, on the one hand, by the National Assembly in Bulgaria, and on the other hand, by the Congress in the States. These negotiations can now take place".

Nikolai Denkov is visiting today the Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

