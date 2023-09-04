Bulgaria: 3 Earthquakes with a Magnitude above 3.0 were registered in Simitli within an hour
A series of earthquakes in just one hour in Blagoevgrad region.
Several earthquakes have been registered in the last hour in the Simitli region, the National Seismological Center reports. The first tremor was registered at 09:17 a.m., 4 km from the town of Simitli. It had a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale. 25 minutes later, again in the same area, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was registered. The last tremor was at 10:31 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.9.
The tremors were felt both in Simitli, where the epicenter is, and in Blagoevgrad. A new, weaker tremor was felt minutes ago.
No damage or injuries were reported.
The region of Simitli is one of the most earthquake-prone in Bulgaria. Years ago, the most devastating earthquake was recorded there - Krupnishko.
