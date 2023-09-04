Nurgyul Salimova with a Record Rating in the FIDE Rankings

The silver medalist from the World Chess Cup Nurgyul Salimova recorded a record rating in the World Rankings of the International Chess Federation.

The Bulgarian skipped eight places in the women's arrangement in the classic game for September and is already the 39th rating of 2424. In August, 20-year-old Nurgyul was 47th with a rating of 2403. So for the first time, the chess queen from the village of Krepcha is the Bulgarian representative with the highest ranking.

Among the first 100 ladies is also former world champion Antoaneta Stefanova, who gave up three positions to number 46 with a rating of 2410.

Hou Yifan from China leads with a 2628 rating.

In "Rapid", Stefanova is 31st and Salimova has progressed to number 37. Here in the 100th is Iva Videnova, who is 90th.

In the "BLITZ" rankings for September, Antoaneta Stefanova is 18th, and Nurgyul Salimova climbed to the 32nd position.

For men, in the classic chess, Veselin Topalov is 21st in the world with a rating of 2727. In the top 100 is the participant in the World Cup Ivan Cheparinov, who occupies 83rd place.

At the top is Norwegian Magnus Carlsen with 2839 rating.

