After another Death of a Child on the Road - Protest at the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior tonight

After another tragedy with a killed child on a pedestrian walkway, a protest is organized tonight, demanding justice and tighter control of violators on the road. Relatives of those killed in crashes will gather at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Ministry of Interior, a few meters from the place where a drunk driver killed 15-year-old Philip on Saturday night.

The organizers insist on constant checks on alcohol and drugs of drivers and placement of cameras in all key places. A silent vigil was held last night on the pedestrian walkway, on which another young life was lost. Traffic in the area was blocked in about an hour.

Two promilles of alcohol in the blood was shown by both the machine and the blood sample of the 37-year-old driver. He has been accused of causing the crash in the event of intent, since there is no braking distance before the fatal blow. The man also has 5 previous violations. One is for speeding and the other for driving after alcohol use.

The prosecutor's office will request the most serious measure of restraint - detention. The measure will be viewed tomorrow. The law provides for 10 to 20 years in prison for causing a crash like that.

