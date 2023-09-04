Bulgaria: 140 Publishers will attend the Book Alley event in Sofia

140 Bulgarian publishers will participate in the book alley event today in front of the National Palace of Culture. The organizer is the Bulgarian Book Association, and the opening will be before noon.

The event is part of a #literacycause, in which books go to people in key pedestrian places in cities. In the capital, the tents of the largest book exhibition are 58 in number and are already located on the pedestrian section of Vitosha Blvd. and reach the park in front of the National Palace of Culture. Traditionally, part of the outdoor exhibition is the literary corner, where there will be a special cultural program, including book premieres, meetings with poets, writers and translators, games and workshops for children.

"The real wealth of the alley is that there is an opportunity for live meetings where writers can tell about their books, publishers to show their latest books and readers to have the opportunity for literary experiences," said Desislava Alexieva - Chairman of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Book Association.

The book's alley will continue until September 10.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg