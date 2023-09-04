COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 18 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 4, 2023, Monday // 08:34
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 18 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria are 18 in the last day, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

221 tests were made during the day, of which they are positively over 8 percent. The active cases are 1788, there are no cured patients for the last 24 hours.

In today's statistics, there are no deaths from Covid-19. The total number of deceased so far is 38 451.

157 people are accommodated in hospitals. There are 13 patients in intensive care units. There are 7 newly admitted to hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria