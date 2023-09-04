COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 18 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria are 18 in the last day, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
221 tests were made during the day, of which they are positively over 8 percent. The active cases are 1788, there are no cured patients for the last 24 hours.
In today's statistics, there are no deaths from Covid-19. The total number of deceased so far is 38 451.
157 people are accommodated in hospitals. There are 13 patients in intensive care units. There are 7 newly admitted to hospitals.
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
