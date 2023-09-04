Weather in Bulgaria: Intense Rainfall and Thunderstorms today

Today, there will be short-term rainfall, thunder and temporary wind enhancement in many areas; In some places the phenomena will be intense, there are conditions for hail.

In the afternoon, the wind will be oriented north-northeast, it will be moderate, by the evening in the eastern half of the country - temporarily strong. Daily temperatures will decrease, more in Western Bulgaria - the maximum there will be 20°-22°C, in the high fields below 20°C; In the southeastern regions they will still reach 27°-28°C, in Sofia - about 19°C.

Above the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be significant. In many places there will be rain, in isolated areas - temporarily intensive rainfall and thunder. There are conditions for hail. It will be blowing moderate, later in the afternoon and in the evening strong wind from north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be 25°-26°C, close to the sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will intensify and the evening will be 3-4 knots.

In the mountains in many places there will be temporarily intense rainfall and thunderstorms. In the afternoon, the wind will be oriented from the northeast, it will be moderate, temporarily strong. Temperatures will decrease and the maximum height of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

On Tuesday in southern and eastern Bulgaria there will again be short-term rainfall and thunderstorms, and in some places, mainly in the Rhodopes and southeastern regions, the phenomena will be intense. Mostly moderate winds from east-northeast will blow. In the coming days, the probability of rainfall is gradually decreasing, there will be more and longer reductions in cloudiness until sunny weather, especially in the morning.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology