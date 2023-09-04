The EC representation in Bulgaria is launching an Information Campaign for the Adoption of the Euro

As of today, the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria is launching an information campaign regarding the adoption of the euro. It aims to answer how the transition will go and what will happen to our money, explained on BNT Boyko Blagoev - Head of the EC Representation in Bulgaria.

"As early as 2007, when joining the EU, Bulgaria stated its willingness to apply for the Eurozone and worked for it over the years. We see myths about the euro that appeared, misinformation and the purpose of our campaign was to fight these false statements."

The EC works closely with the Bulgarian institutions. Blagoev urged Bulgarian citizens to seek information from reliable sources.

"The Bulgarian society is divided into its opinion on the euro. We hope that these practical facts will cause debate and more information will emerge."

Boyko Blagoev commented that there would be no drastic pricing jump in Bulgaria. He gave an example of Croatia, where, he said, prices increased in single cases, and authorities quickly dealt with inflation.

The main channel of the European Commission in Bulgaria is its Facebook page, where information videos will also appear. Discussions will also be held there and questions will be answered, Blagoev said.

