Crime | September 3, 2023, Sunday // 12:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police found 80 Migrants in a Truck near Sofia

A truck with over 80 illegal migrants was stopped at the entrance to Sofia minutes ago.

The vehicle was stopped by the police at the 8th kilometer of the Trakia highway in the direction of the capital.

More than 80 foreigners without personal documents were found in its body. They were found to be from Afghanistan.

The driver of the truck fled and is currently being sought.

There is an increased police presence at the scene.

