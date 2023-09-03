Bulgarian Police found 80 Migrants in a Truck near Sofia
A truck with over 80 illegal migrants was stopped at the entrance to Sofia minutes ago.
The vehicle was stopped by the police at the 8th kilometer of the Trakia highway in the direction of the capital.
More than 80 foreigners without personal documents were found in its body. They were found to be from Afghanistan.
The driver of the truck fled and is currently being sought.
There is an increased police presence at the scene.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 406 people were Detained for Migrant Trafficking, 612 - for Drug Trafficking in Just One Month
- » Bulgaria: 28-year-old Abuser Beat his Girlfriend to Death in Omurtag
- » Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Migrants caught at the entrance to Sofia
- » Bulgaria: 3 People in custody after the Tragedy in Prilep - The Knife with which the Driver was Killed
- » Bulgaria: 40 Illegal Migrants detained in Strandzha
- » Bulgaria: A Driver ran over a Little Boy, the Victim's relatives Lynched him on the spot