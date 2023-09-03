Bulgaria: The Cabinet denies the participation of Alexei Petrov in the "Assembly" as he only provided “Logistics”

Did Alexey Petrov participate in the "assembly" of the cabinet - the comments continue today. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov repeated again that the former beret had no role in the creation of the current government.

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, also announced that it was speculation that the government was created with the help of Petrov, however, he specified that "the logistics for WCC and GERB to meet" were carried out by him. Both commented on the president's words, whether the country was being run from behind the scenes.

According to the prime minister, it is not true that the country is governed from behind the scenes. Nikolai Denkov disputed the president's words that it doesn't matter what the prime minister says.

"What one or the other is talking like that is empty talk, I will call it. Attacks, as you can see, there are from the opposition, normally, there are from the presidency, I would say that it is a little surprising because the role of the president according to the constitution is quite different. What is important for us is to be able to work calmly".

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented on Rumen Radev's words.

"The presidential institution has two main tasks. The first is to unite, the second - if there are critics - to criticize them, as every government needs this. He (Rumen Radev) does not cope with the first".

When asked if there will be problems in the "assembly" after Borissov's words yesterday that Alexei Petrov participated in the creation of the government, Denkov said:

"From the beginning, we knew that there would be tension in this assembly and it is connected with the different political interests of the participants, but I really do not see in any way the role of Alexei Petrov in this".

BNT: And if it turns out that he has some kind of role, will you resign?

"It doesn't matter. I never talked about it with Alexei Petrov, I was never interested. If someone else was prime minister and he made any commitments to Alexei Petrov, ask him. I don't care about it. Ask Kiril Petkov, ask Boyko Borissov, these are the people who can tell you something about it".

Borissov clarified his words, saying that there was actually no physical meeting with Alexei Petrov during the formation of the cabinet.

"Speculation is that this government is due to Aleksei Petrov. He made the logistics. After the illegal arrests, after the mass arrests across the country by their Ministry of Interior, a conversation between us could not take place. Just a physical meeting was impossible. Aleksei Petrov made these logistics to be able to talk, as the important thing here is that he was not present at the meeting. It was me, Kiril and Asen. And then we said - do we want to try to do something for Bulgaria? I should swallow the illegal arrests you made on GERB, the chattering and everything else in the name of the higher goals".

Borissov also explained that Kiril Petkov's father also did not participate in the meetings. Later, during a visit to Burgas, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov also said that he had not yet discussed the topic with Kiril Petkov, who is in the United States, but he still admitted that Alexei Petrov might have been seeing someone.

"He did not take part in a discussion, he did not propose names, he has no relation to this government - if he could have had any relation, for someone to meet someone, this is not the formation of a government".

Next week there will be a meeting between the leaders of WCC, DB and GERB. Both Denkov and Borissov commented that an agreement was reached between the two coalitions on what the anti-corruption law should look like and it will be voted on in the second reading in the National Assembly.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova also commented on the topic of whether Alexei Petrov was a mediator in the formation of the government on social networks. According to her, just 24 hours after Borissov confirmed that there were meetings between him, Aleksei Petrov and WCC, he withdrew from it. And at the same moment, he said "I never lie". "A parody," Ninova concluded.

