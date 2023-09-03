Bulgaria: Driver Hit and Killed a Child on a Pedestrian Path Sofia

A driver hit and killed a child on a pedestrian path in the center of Sofia.

Witnesses to the incident told BNT that shortly after 9 p.m., a boy was crossing the pedestrian crossing on "General Gurko" and "Tsar Ivan Shishman" streets when he was swept away by a speeding car.

According to unconfirmed information, the driver's alcohol test showed over 2 per thousand. People in the area say that the dead child is 15 years old.

Witnesses said the driver sped up to cross the crosswalk before the boy crossed. They estimate that the speed was around 70 km/h. The driver was in the car with a woman and a child.

The Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. The driver has been detained.

According to initial information, the car was moving at a high speed, and the 37-year-old driver had consumed alcohol.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, on Friday, during inspections by the Traffic Police in the country, 32 drivers were found sitting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol from 0.5 to 1.2 per thousand, 17 were the cases with alcohol in the blood above 1.2, and seven drivers were driving under the influence of narcotic substances or their analogs, according to the press center of the Ministry of the Interior.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg