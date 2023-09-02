Day 556 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv reports breach of Russian defensive lines on Southern Front

Day 556 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine said its troops broke through Russia's first line of defense in several places. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region. The United States also noted that Kyiv had made notable progress on the southern front in the past 72 hours.

Kyiv's troops, which have been trying to advance through heavily mined areas for almost three months, have now encountered large defensive Russian fortifications, Hanna Maliar also said. Heavy fighting is taking place in the villages around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which were captured in May by Russian forces after months of fighting.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening report that Russian forces had made no progress in five different sectors of the front - from Kupiansk in the northeast to various parts of the Donetsk region.

In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States had "noted over the past 72 hours or so significant progress by Ukrainian armed forces in the southern part of the country."

The Biden government will send depleted uranium armor-piercing projectiles to Ukraine for the first time, Reuters reported, citing an official document and its sources in the United States. The projectiles, which can help destroy Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package expected to be announced next week.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that they destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea, with which Kyiv tried to strike the Crimean bridge. The military also shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region. Attacks by drones on Russia will continue to increase, said the adviser to the Ukrainian president Mykhailo Podolyak. He ruled out the possibility of holding peace talks, as this would be tantamount to capitulation.

The Biden government will send depleted uranium armor-piercing projectiles to Ukraine for the first time, Reuters reported, citing an official document and its sources in the United States.

The projectiles, which can help destroy Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package expected to be announced next week. The ammunition can also be fired by US Abrams tanks, which Ukraine is expected to receive in the coming weeks, a well-informed source said.

One of the Reuters interviewees said the new package would be worth between 240 million US dollars and 375 million, depending on what it included.

The value and content of the aid are still being finalized, the sources said. The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Although Britain earlier this year sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, for the US it would be the first delivery of such projectiles to Kyiv and is likely to cause controversy, Reuters noted. If true, this action would follow the Biden administration's decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs despite concerns about the danger such weapons pose to civilians.

The use of depleted uranium munitions is hotly contested. Their opponents, such as the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons, believe they pose health risks from ingesting or inhaling depleted uranium dust, including from developing cancers and birth defects in babies.

A byproduct of uranium enrichment, depleted uranium is used in munitions because its extremely high density enables projectiles to penetrate armor and self-ignite, producing a burning cloud of dust and metal.

Although radioactive, it is less so than naturally occurring uranium, although it can sometimes take a long time for its particles to decay completely.

The US used depleted uranium munitions in large quantities in the 1990 and 2003 Gulf Wars and in the 1999 bombing of the former Yugoslavia.

The UN's nuclear regulator, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that according to its research in the former Yugoslavia, Kuwait, Iraq and Lebanon, "the presence of depleted uranium dispersed in the environment does not pose a radiation threat to the population of the affected areas".

However, the radioactive material could add another challenge to Ukraine's enormous post-war task of cleaning up its territory. Part of it is already littered with unexploded cluster bombs and other munitions and hundreds of thousands of landmines.

The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-June that the US was considering sending depleted uranium projectiles to Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone that tried to attack the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia, Reuters reported.

The agency stated in a post on the Telegram social network that the unmanned vessel "was intercepted and promptly destroyed off the Black Sea coast."

This, according to the ministry, happened last night at 11:15 p.m.

The agency added that also last night, Russia's air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone in the southern Belgorod region, but gave no further details.

On Telegram, the governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that two "flying objects" had been shot down. According to him, according to initial data, there are no victims or destruction.

In Russia, operations to eliminate the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, were carefully prepared several times. This was said by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with journalist Natalia Moseychuk, reports Ukrinform.

"Several times they seriously prepared certain operations. Very seriously, carefully planned, preparatory measures were carried out. And in the end, you see that the Ukrainian services work quite effectively, because this never happened," said Budanov.

The presidential office in Kyiv previously reported that President Zelensky has already survived more than 10 attempts on his life.

Russia today is as "invincible" as it was during the Second World War, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with teenagers on the occasion of the start of the new school year, AFP reported.

"I understood why we won the Great Patriotic War: it is impossible to defeat a people with such a mindset. We were absolutely invincible then and we still are," said the Russian president, who regularly draws parallels between the war against Nazi Germany and his invasion of Ukraine.

Putin recounted the contents of letters exchanged between his father, who fought at the front, and his grandfather. The Russian head of state said he was impressed by the determination of his grandfather, who, having just lost his wife killed in the war, ordered his son: "Beat the bastards!"

“And today such families make up the vast majority of the population”, adds the Russian president.

Vladimir Putin's meeting with the teenagers coincided with the start of the new school year and the start of patriotic education courses introduced shortly after the start of the attack on Ukraine.

Moscow presents its offensive against the neighboring country as an existential struggle, accusing the Ukrainian government of being in the hands of anti-Russian neo-Nazis and serving the West, determined to destroy Russia, recalls AFP. In addition, Putin considers Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, as well as the occupied eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, to be Russian lands that should never have been annexed by another country.

At the beginning of the school year, the government of Russia introduced new history textbooks. The main messages are: the desire to return to Soviet greatness and the justification of the war against Ukraine.

Blue cover, 450 pages, price equivalent to 8.50 euros: From today, all eleventh-graders in Russia study the new textbook "History of Russia from 1945 to the XXI century". The removal of the previous option to choose between different textbooks is the result of a request from the Russian president.

This change is so important to the Kremlin that the new history textbook was officially unveiled a few days ago by Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov and former Culture Minister, now presidential adviser, Vladimir Medinsky.

He is also the co-author of the history textbook.

Historian Tamara Eidelman was a teacher in Russia for many years and now lives abroad. She has reviewed the new history book on her popular YouTube channel.

"From the first paragraph to the last, this textbook contains clear, coherent and thoughtful ideas that closely resemble those of the current state government," commented Eidelman.

"So on the first page ‘Introduction to the USSR of 1945’ we are greeted by the image of a smiling Yuri Gagarin". Next to it is a quote from Putin:

"First of all, it has to be recognized that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century." The bottom line is unstated but clear nonetheless, says Eidelman: "How do we get back this country?"

On page 390 of the history textbook, chapter 37 begins as follows: "Russia Today - Special Military Operation SMO". This refers to the war against Ukraine. The main question of the chapter is: “What reasons forced Russia to start the Special Military Operation?”

"Of course, the first report is that Khrushchev handed over Crimea in complete disregard of all laws," commented Eidelman. However, which laws are meant is not explained.

"Then there was a coup d'état in Ukraine," Eidelman summarizes the logic of the chapter. It is also claimed that the West finances Russophobia against an extremely peaceful Russia.

In subchapters, eleventh graders learn about the United States' pressure on Russia, the West's obsession with destabilizing Russia, and the rise of neo-Nazism in Ukraine. Ukraine's entry into NATO is seen as a possible end of civilization, which should therefore not be allowed and this is what the students will read in the future in class:

"American bio laboratories have been established in Ukraine, which work under the strictest secrecy. Kyiv has expressed a desire to acquire nuclear weapons."

One page further, accessible by QR code, is Putin's speech from February 24, 2022, the day the war began.

Sanctions against Russia are also a history textbook topic. Students are addressed directly:

"Such unique times are not often found in history. After the withdrawal of the foreign companies, many markets are open to you. There are fantastic opportunities for a career in business and to start your own business. Don't miss this opportunity. Today, Russia is truly a country of opportunity."

Work continues: The central history textbooks for grades five through nine should be ready for the start of the school year in a year.

The participants in the large-scale Northern Shores naval exercises, which are due to begin next week in the Baltic Sea with the participation of about 30 ships and more than 3,000 Western military personnel, will for the first time practice how to act in the event of a possible Russian attack, the head of the naval forces said of Germany Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, quoted by Reuters.

"We are sending a clear message of readiness to Russia: take no action while we are on watch," the vice admiral told the media. "Real deterrence must include the ability to attack," he stressed.

The two-week Northern Shores exercise, which will begin on September 9, will train side-by-side troops from all NATO countries in the Baltic Sea, as well as future member Sweden and non-Baltic allies the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. They will practice amphibious operations and sea-based strikes against land targets.

The US Navy will send the ship "Mesa Verde" to participate in the exercises, added the German Commander-in-Chief. The ship is more than 200 meters long, designed for the transport and landing of about 800 marines.

Another focus of the exercises, which will take place off the coasts of Latvia and Estonia, is the securing of the sea routes through the Baltic Sea.

"Finland and the Baltic States are almost 100% dependent on sea routes for supplies across the Baltic Sea," noted Kaack. "If the Suwalki Corridor is blocked, which can be easily done because there are only two roads and one railway, then we are left with only the sea routes and we will have to make our way."

The narrow Suwalki land corridor, about 65 km long, is the Baltic states' only link with Poland and the main NATO territory in Europe. It will be the first exercise of this scale that the German navy, the largest fleet in the Baltic Sea according to Kaack, will command from its new naval headquarters in Rostock, which has just reached operational readiness. Germany wants to make the facility available to NATO as a regional naval headquarters capable of directing the alliance's operations in the Baltic Sea in the event of a conflict. "Our notification is on its way," Kaack said, adding that he expected a positive response from the alliance soon.

Finland joined NATO this year, and Sweden's application to join is expected to be approved soon, both steps taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This radically changed the strategic position on the Baltic Sea, where a large part of the coastline belonged to neutral countries, notes Reuters.

