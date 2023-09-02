More than 3,500 Folk Performers from Bulgaria and abroad participate in the festival in Nedelino

Society » CULTURE | September 2, 2023, Saturday // 08:27
More than 3,500 Folk Performers from Bulgaria and abroad participate in the festival in Nedelino

Over 3,500 folk performers from Bulgaria and abroad are participating in the 22nd National Festival for two-voice singing in Nedelino.

The festival was officially opened last night by President Rumen Radev and will continue until September 3.

The festival promotes the Nedelin double voice, which is considered a unique manifestation of the song tradition in the Rhodopes region.

The participants are from over 100 community centers in the country and are presented in 5 age groups.

Foreign ensembles from 3 continents will join in with performances outside the competition program.

