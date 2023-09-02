Bulgaria’s President: The Country is run Behind the Scenes, Scandals Multiply

"The governing coalition does not listen to the people. Prices are rising, scandals are multiplying. They are preparing to hijack the Constitution, change the national holiday, subjugate the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the services politically. This diverts our country from the democratic path of development, from the principles and norms of making European politics," said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

He added that he respects Petar Todorov's reasons for his resignation.

"This is another worthy professional forced to leave by the rulers who want to take over the local government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs and use the services for narrow party and personal purposes", commented Rumen Radev and stated that he will analyze the proposal for Zhivko Kotsev to head the Ministry of internal affairs.

According to Rumen Radev, "it doesn't matter what Nikolai Denkov says."

"What is important is what Kiril Petkov's father, Asen Vassilev, Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski are doing. It is increasingly clear to everyone that the state is governed behind the scenes, and when it is governed like this, it is weak and the mafia is strong. I told you at Shipka, that March 3 is the red line of the people's patience and we will protect our history, our dignity, our future from these encroachments with all democratic means and, if necessary, through a national poll," said Rumen Radev.

The President visited Nedelino, where he opened the 22nd edition of the National Folklore Festival for two-part singing and folk songs with international participation.

