Interior Minister: Over 100,000 attempts to Illegally Cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border have been Prevented
More than 100 thousand attempts to illegally cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border have been prevented by the border authorities since the beginning of the year alone. This was announced by the Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov during a parliamentary hearing:
"The pressure is really unprecedented. It's a very dire situation, and there's no way that people don't get into that pressure for one reason or another, in some way that they've found, which is paralleled by the internal detentions in the country that happen on a daily basis. As an example, I can tell you - just in the past 24 hours, there have been around 1,080 illegal attempts to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border".
Minister Stoyanov gave high praise to the Bulgarian border authorities for stopping them with illegal migrants against the background of what they have in terms of equipment.
He announced that 33 employees have already been assigned to maintain the border facility, which he says has a "substantial deterrent effect." More employees are to be appointed.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The US approved the potential sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria
- » Former Director of Bulgarian Intelligence: Russia has serious superiority in the Black Sea
- » Multinational Military Exercise "Agile Spirit - 2023" started in Georgia with Bulgarian participation
- » Bulgaria's Defense Minister visited Ukraine and noted that 100 APCs could be Delivered to Kyiv this Fall
- » Bulgaria and the US are Increasing Coordination in the Work on the Project to Acquire F-16 Block 70 Combat Aircraft
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister calls on Russia not to Provoke an Escalation in the Black Sea