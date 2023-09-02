Interior Minister: Over 100,000 attempts to Illegally Cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border have been Prevented

More than 100 thousand attempts to illegally cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border have been prevented by the border authorities since the beginning of the year alone. This was announced by the Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov during a parliamentary hearing:

"The pressure is really unprecedented. It's a very dire situation, and there's no way that people don't get into that pressure for one reason or another, in some way that they've found, which is paralleled by the internal detentions in the country that happen on a daily basis. As an example, I can tell you - just in the past 24 hours, there have been around 1,080 illegal attempts to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border".

Minister Stoyanov gave high praise to the Bulgarian border authorities for stopping them with illegal migrants against the background of what they have in terms of equipment.

He announced that 33 employees have already been assigned to maintain the border facility, which he says has a "substantial deterrent effect." More employees are to be appointed.

