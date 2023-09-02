The US approved the potential sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria
This proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally.
The proposed sale will improve Bulgaria's ability to deploy infantry and forces rapidly. Bulgaria will use this enhanced capability to strengthen the country's defenses and deter regional threats. Bulgaria will have no difficulty in accepting this equipment and services in its armed forces, according to the Defense and Security Cooperation Agency of the Pentagon
The general contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Anniston, AL.
Execution of this proposed sale will require 20 Stryker contractor representatives to travel to Bulgaria for 24 months to provide logistics support, training and component assembly support.
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Stryker armored personnel carriers to Bulgaria at an estimated cost of 1.5 billion US dollars, the Pentagon announced on Friday.
The sale to NATO ally Bulgaria will consist of 183 Stryker family vehicles, including infantry vehicles, command vehicles and medical evacuation vehicles, the Pentagon said.
On Friday, the Pentagon's Defense and Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale.
Despite the State Department's approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have ended, according to Reuters.
The Pentagon said General Dynamics Corp was the prime contractor for the armaments.
.@StateDept authorizes a proposed ???????? Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to ???????? #Bulgaria of Stryker vehicles worth $1.5 billion @State_EUR @USEmbassySofia #FMSUpdate – https://t.co/6f3AwBDS0R pic.twitter.com/DfNTlGfmJA— Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) September 1, 2023
