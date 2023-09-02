The US approved the potential sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria

This proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally.

The proposed sale will improve Bulgaria's ability to deploy infantry and forces rapidly. Bulgaria will use this enhanced capability to strengthen the country's defenses and deter regional threats. Bulgaria will have no difficulty in accepting this equipment and services in its armed forces, according to the Defense and Security Cooperation Agency of the Pentagon

The general contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Anniston, AL.

Execution of this proposed sale will require 20 Stryker contractor representatives to travel to Bulgaria for 24 months to provide logistics support, training and component assembly support.

On Friday, the Pentagon's Defense and Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale.

Despite the State Department's approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have ended, according to Reuters.

