The Bulgarian Parliament Terminated the powers of MP Vezhdi Rashidov

With 103 votes "for", the National Assembly terminated the powers of the People's Representative from GERB Vezhdi Rashidov. Only "Vazrazhdane" voted three "against" and 27 "abstained".

The Speaker of the Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov, expressed his thanks and best wishes to Rashidov:

"Allow me to express my gratitude to Vezhdi Rashidov for his work as a national representative, chairman of the committee on culture and chairman of the 48th National Assembly and to wish him health and creative inspiration. Thank you".

Vezhdi Rashidov resigned in August after using obscene language against victims of domestic violence. Rashidov announced that he was leaving not only the parliament, but also the GERB party and politics.

"All the wh*res woke up to remember after 15 years that they were raped, like that American director, who they made crazy," he said then, and these words cost him his political career.

He was the Speaker of the 48th Parliament, Minister of Culture in Borissov's first two mandates, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee in the last Parliament, Member of Parliament in six National Assemblies.

Toma Bikov from GERB-SDS will succeed Vezhdi Rashidov in the parliamentary committee on culture and media.

The draft decision for the casting was submitted today by the chairwoman of the parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova.

It is expected that the draft decision will be voted on next week, with which Bikov will take over the cultural commission, of which he is currently the vice-chairman.

Toma Bikov is an MP from GERB in the 44th, 45th, 46th, 47th, 48th and 49th NAs. Bikov was one of the founders of the party of Meglena Kuneva "Bulgaria of the Citizens". In 2012, he wrote the text "Caricature of a Dictator", and later abruptly changed his mind and became an MP in the party of the hero of his article - Boyko Borissov.

