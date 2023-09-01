Bulgaria: Zhivko Kotsev to be Proposed as New Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Politics | September 1, 2023, Friday // 13:45
Bulgaria: Zhivko Kotsev to be Proposed as New Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The former Deputy Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev will be proposed as Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov announced to journalists in the parliament.

He indicated that his nomination will be discussed in the Council of Ministers and proposed for agreement with the President.

The previous Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov, resigned after it was requested of him by the government and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov.

