COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 53 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 53, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

855 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.2 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 144 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 12 are in intensive care units. There are 13 new hospital admissions.

40 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,643 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,718 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 11 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,613,587 vaccines were administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,450 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,310,811 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal