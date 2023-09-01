Weather in Bulgaria: Lots of Sunny Hours during the Weekend

There have been many areas of rain and thunderstorms over the past 24 hours. And in the afternoon there will be showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountainous and eastern regions. A weak to moderate north-westerly wind will blow, along the Black Sea - a south-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C.

Tomorrow will be sunny with isolated rain showers in the mountainous and eastern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 33°C, in Sofia - around 29°C. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea - a moderate wind from the east-northeast. And on the sea coast it will be mostly sunny, with the possibility of light rain on the southern coast.

The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-28°C.

In the afternoon and in the mountains in separate places, short-term rain will fall. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures in the resorts will be from 18 degrees Celsius in Aleko to 26°C in Bansko.

It will be sunny in most of the Balkans. There will be rain in the extreme south-eastern regions of the peninsula, and after noon - in the mountains as well.

In Bulgaria, on Sunday the temperatures will remain almost unchanged. Sunny weather will prevail, with precipitation possible only in separate places in the eastern and mountainous regions. At the beginning of the new week, almost universal precipitation and a significant cooling are ahead.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg