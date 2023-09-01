Former PM Borissov: This New Season we must Change the Bulgarian Constitution!

"This new season we have to change the Constitution", GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced to journalists before the start of the plenary session.

"We need to accept the Anti-Corruption Commission, we need to launch the Recovery Plan, we need to make sufficient progress on Schengen and the Eurozone, and finish with these topics," he pointed out.

"The point of forming a government was only this," commented Borissov.

In his words, if someone has a great vision for personnel appointments, let him do it.

"Appointments have never been important to us," he snapped.

Boyko Borissov insisted that GERB also has critics: "We have not gathered because we like and love each other, as long as the 5-6 things we have gathered for are going on, the government will continue together".

According to him, the case with the chief secretary has been resolved.

"A week ago I said that the presidency is still a serious institution and they are unlikely to put a problem on their head. It is not right for a government to do anything it considers right with people whom it might not trust," stressed Borissov.

"The Prime Minister bears all the responsibility. We have 10 deputy ministers, one minister and deputy prime minister from 18 or 19, yes, we support the important things related to the legislation, on the other topics, Denkov and the interior minister should talk to the president and the media, it is not our responsibility", commented the GERB leader.

Borissov also announced that Alexei Petrov was close to Kiril Petkov's father.

"He was looking for options to do something stable after these 5 consecutive elections, at least for the legislative framework.

I'm telling the truth, so we held meetings with him, he had meetings them, so that we could have strong trust," he explained and concluded: "He did not receive a position offer from me, during the conversations he did not, if there is anything else, it is not a question for me".

