Bulgaria’s PM denied that Alexei Petrov participated in Talks for the Formation of the Current Government

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov again denied that the murdered Alexei Petrov participated in the talks on forming a government:

"I have directly participated in all the processes related to the preparation of the legislative program that is currently being implemented, the management program that is being implemented by the government, and never in any of these processes was the name of Alexei Petrov mentioned at all, let alone appeared somewhere".

Earlier, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that Alexei Petrov was close to Kiril Petkov's father.

"He was looking for options to do something stable after these 5 consecutive elections, at least for the legislative framework", said Borissov.

"I'm telling the truth, so we held meetings with him, he held meetings with them (Kiril Petkov), so that we could have some even fragile trust," he explained and concluded:

"He did not receive a job offer from me, not during the conversations, if there is anything else, it is not a question for me".

