Bulgaria: 406 people were Detained for Migrant Trafficking, 612 - for Drug Trafficking in Just One Month

406 people were arrested for migrant trafficking and 612 for drug trafficking this month. This is indicated by the data of the Specialized Interdepartmental Unit between the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was created to support the investigation of pre-trial proceedings.

According to the summary data of the interdepartmental unit, which has been functioning since August 1, there are almost 3,700 detained illegal migrants in Bulgaria, most of them from Afghanistan, Syria, Morocco and Pakistan. 406 people were detained for migrant trafficking.

Angel Papalezov from the Main Directorate of the National Police explained that Bulgaria is among the countries through which the main traffic of migrants passes.

"Unfortunately, there is a large supply of groups of illegal migrants who need to be transported through our country, and for this purpose both individuals from the criminal contingent on the territory of Bulgaria and foreigners who, in closed Facebook groups or Telegram groups, are offered to perform this service - transporting migrants from point to point on the territory of the country or from Bulgaria to Romania and Serbia".

For the period from August 1 to 25, 612 people were arrested for drug trafficking, and 21 production laboratories were discovered. Among them is the high-tech drug laboratory for the production of amphetamines near Targovishte, which was found two weeks ago. 401 specialized police actions were carried out.

