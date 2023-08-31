At Least 50 Dead after Fire in Apartment Building in Johannesburg
At least 50 people have died in a fire that broke out in a high-rise building in Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city, emergency services said, as quoted by Reuters.
43 were injured in the fire, which broke out before dawn.
A search operation is underway for survivors, with firefighters believing more people may be trapped inside.
Authorities said the fire was largely out, but smoke was still billowing from the windows of the blackened downtown building.
According to them, the building is actually an "informal settlement" where homeless people have moved in looking for shelter without any formal leases.
According to eyewitnesses, around 200 people may have lived in the building.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 554 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Orban thinks Kyiv has no chance against Russia and that only Trump can Stop the War
- » North Korea simulated a Tactical Nuclear Strike on South Korea
- » The Military in Gabon declared General Brice Oligui Nguema as Interim President
- » Orban called on the US to "Bring Back Trump" to End the War in Ukraine
- » UNICEF: 6.7 million Ukrainian Children have Huge Educational Gaps for the 4th year due to the War and COVID Pandemic
- » Greece: The Fire in the Alexandroupolis is the Largest in the EU since statistics have been kept