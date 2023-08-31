At Least 50 Dead after Fire in Apartment Building in Johannesburg

At least 50 people have died in a fire that broke out in a high-rise building in Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city, emergency services said, as quoted by Reuters.

43 were injured in the fire, which broke out before dawn.

A search operation is underway for survivors, with firefighters believing more people may be trapped inside.

Authorities said the fire was largely out, but smoke was still billowing from the windows of the blackened downtown building.

According to them, the building is actually an "informal settlement" where homeless people have moved in looking for shelter without any formal leases.

According to eyewitnesses, around 200 people may have lived in the building.

