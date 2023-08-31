North Korea simulated a Tactical Nuclear Strike on South Korea
A tactical nuclear strike simulation has been carried out on South Korean command centers and military airfields, Pyongyang said, Reuters reported.
North Korea said the exercise was a "warning" in connection with the US deployment of strategic bombers in the region, BTA reported.
"Two tactical ballistic missiles were fired northeast of Pyongyang International Airport" and the "(simulation of) nuclear strike mission" was successfully completed, the North's Korean Central News Agency said in a statement.
Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea last night, South Korea's military said, hours after the United States deployed B-1B bombers for joint exercises with South Korea.
