Orban called on the US to "Bring Back Trump" to End the War in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an extensive interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is for Donald Trump to be re-elected as US president.

In the interview, published on Carlson's page on the social network "X" (formerly "Twitter"), Orban praised Trump's foreign policy, while criticizing the administration of President Joe Biden and its approach to war.

According to Orban, the West should "make a deal" with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the new security architecture of Ukraine, which should not include the return of Crimea, nor membership in the NATO military alliance. The Hungarian leader, who has drawn criticism for his efforts to undermine Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, told Carlson that Ukraine was about to lose the war because it was outnumbered by Russian troops.

Although Trump could be sued for allegedly trying to rig the 2020 election, returning the former US president to office would be the "only way out" of the conflict, Orban said. He called any suggestion that Ukraine could defeat Russia "a lie."

"The Russians are much stronger, much more numerous than the Ukrainians," argued the Hungarian Prime Minister.

"Call Trump. (...) Trump is the man who can save the Western world," Orban was categorical.

Carlson's 30-minute video interview, filmed on August 21 on the lavish terrace of Orban's office overlooking Budapest, is his second interview with the right-wing leader in two years. When Carlson was a Fox News anchor, his show aired from the Hungarian capital for one week in 2021, AP notes

In his new interview with Carlson, Orban described the numerous allegations against Trump, including the alleged mishandling of classified documents, as an abuse of power by the US government that would be unthinkable in Hungary. "To use the justice system against political opponents - in Hungary I think it is impossible to imagine," said the nationalist prime minister. "This was done by the communists. This is a very communist methodology," added Orbán.

He also deplored the efforts of the US State Department under Biden to push the Hungarian government to improve the state of the rule of law and human rights. Although Hungary is a member of NATO and a US ally, "we are treated worse than the Russians," Orban assured, asking: "What does that mean to you?"

