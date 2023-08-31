COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 67 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 67, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

985 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.8 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 150 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 12 are in intensive care units. There are 14 new hospital admissions.

68 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,270,603.

There are currently 1,705 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,576 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,450 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,310,758 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

