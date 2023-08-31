Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall and Thunderstorms in some parts of the country

Today will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness. After noon, mainly in the mountainous areas and the Ludogorie region, there will be short-term, temporarily intense rains and thunderstorms. There will also be hail conditions. It will blow to a moderate wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C, in Sofia - around 27°C. On the night of Friday in the eastern regions of the country, precipitation will continue, there will also be thunderstorm activity.

Before noon, it will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in the evening and on the night of Friday in many places it will rain and thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from the west quarter. Maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 31°C. The temperature of the sea water is 26°-28°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

Over the mountains, cloudiness will be variable, often significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. There will be brief showers of rain and thunder in many places. There are also conditions for hail. The phenomena in the Central Balkan and Sredna Gora region will be significant and temporarily intense. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the western quarter. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 21°C, at 2000 meters - around 14°C.

On Friday, there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms in separate places in southern and eastern Bulgaria. The wind will be northwesterly, weak to moderate; by the evening it will weaken. During the weekend, more significant temporary increases in cloudiness, with local short-term precipitation will occur in isolated places in the eastern and mountainous regions; sunny weather will prevail over the western half of the country. The mornings will be cool, with minimum temperatures in most of the country below 20°C. At the beginning of the new week it will be mostly sunny and on Monday the maximum temperatures will be between 30°C and 35°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg