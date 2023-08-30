Bulgaria: The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs finally Resigned

Bulgaria's Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is resigning, Petar Todorov himself announced on the National Radio.

"Today I am resigning as the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I have walked my entire career as a police officer. I have gone through all the levels to reach the highest. I thank the thousands of worthy colleagues with whom we have worked all this time. I believe they will continue to conscientiously perform their duties. However, I am placed in a situation where I cannot do it. The current leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has no will to continue the fight for legality," Todorov further stated and added:

"For me, the post is not an end in itself. I have honor and dignity - without them, you cannot be a real law enforcement officer."

Among his reasons for resigning, he singled out the impossibility of working in the current situation. He added that the request for his removal is related to the recordings presented by the now-independent MP Radostin Vassilev.

"The reasons for asking for my removal have nothing to do with my work, but are directly related to the recordings that leaked three months ago from a party headquarters, in which it was said that 'our Ministry of the Interior will conduct our elections,'" Todorov pointed out.

The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the reasons for his resignation, presented by Minister Kalin Stoyanov, are not serious.

"The motives with which Kalin Stoyanov requested my resignation have no basis. His accusations were ugly, and his attempt to use the death of colleagues to achieve opportunistic goals – unworthy. I will not refute them one by one, because they were used as an occasion, not as a cause".

Todorov thanked President Rumen Radev for his trust and said that he remains a friend of all employees of the Ministry of the Interior.

The resignation of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was requested by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, after the murder of Aleksei Petrov, due to a lack of trust, gaps in organization and control, which also led to the death of police officers, and differences on how the job in the Ministry of the Interior should be coordinated and secured.

Earlier today, however, President Rumen Radev refused to officially sign a decree to dismiss the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs from his post, and the reasons were the same as a few days ago - "entirely political", related to the "full-scale purge" in Ministry of the Interior.

"We will continue to work hard", announced the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, who commented on the head of state's refusal to dismiss the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg