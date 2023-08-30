Bulgaria: 28-year-old Abuser Beat his Girlfriend to Death in Omurtag

A 28-year-old man beat his girlfriend to death in Omurtag, with whom he lived on a family basis.

The crime was committed in the conditions of domestic violence in a particularly painful way for the victim and with particular cruelty, announced the prosecutor's office in Targovishte.

The case is from yesterday, and the victim is a 21-year-old woman.

The two lived abroad, but had been with relatives in the town for 10 days. In the early afternoon yesterday, they got into an argument and the man beat the young woman, who died.

The abuser was detained for a period of up to 72 hours, and the prosecution will ask the court to leave him in custody permanently.

Last week, the District Court in Targovishte remanded two men from villages in the region who had committed domestic violence against their loved ones, BTA reminds.

