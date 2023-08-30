Bulgaria: A Child Died after a Fire in Plovdiv

Bulgaria: A Child Died after a Fire in Plovdiv

A child died in a fire in an apartment block in Plovdiv's "Yuzhen" district. The signal was registered shortly after 12:00 at noon and four firefighting teams immediately went there, reports the fire department in Plovdiv.

The firefighters entered the apartment on the 8th floor, where they found an elderly woman and a child. They took the child out of the room where he was and tried to give him first aid. The arriving medical team pronounced him dead.

The elderly woman, who was also in the apartment, was suffocating, and medics took care of her.

The fire is now out. Firefighters are still at the scene and police are investigating.

