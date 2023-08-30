Bulgaria’s PM: We will not allow Electricity to become more Expensive

"We will not allow an increase in the price of electricity for household consumers after the complete liberalization of the electricity market". This was stated by Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov before the start of the regular government meeting today.

His words are about concerns about a significant increase in bills caused by the bill to amend and supplement the Energy Act.

"I want to assure all Bulgarian citizens that this will not happen. A pricing model is foreseen which will keep the price of electricity for household consumers until the middle of 2024", explained the Prime Minister.

"After this period, a change is possible based on a decision of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (EWRC). Even then, the increase will not be more than a few percent", emphasized Acad. Denkov.

The changes to the Energy Act were proposed for public discussion by the Ministry of Energy, which ended on August 26 of this year. The amendments will be submitted for a vote in the National Assembly in the first days of September as part of the latest bills related to the reforms in the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Prime Minister called on the people's representatives to adopt all bills according to the agreed schedule in order to remove the obstacles to the completion of this stage of the Plan.

