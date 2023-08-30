Bulgaria: The President will not release the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Presidency has sent an official refusal to release the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov and the reasons attached to it to the Council of Ministers, BNR reported. The refusal was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Last week, the head of state refused to sign a decree for the release of Todorov and defined the reasons for the proposal for his replacement as entirely political and a continuation of the full-scale purge in this institution.

Last week, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov sent a reasoned request for this to the head of state.

According to him, lack of organization and control and inaction have led to the death of police officers and an increase in murders in Bulgaria.

The Ministry of the Interior cannot explain how Angel Hristov - known as one of the "Galevi brothers" - entered Bulgaria and died, given that he had been declared an internationally wanted man for years.

"I believe that Chief Secretary Petar Todorov is responsible for the lack of organization and control over activities in the Ministry of the Interior, which is directly related to the death of six police officers of the Ministry of the Interior while performing their duties within an extremely short period of time", argued Kalin Stoyanov.

In turn, the president replied that he saw a purge. The presidency explained that the reasons for the proposal were "entirely political".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg