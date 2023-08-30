Day 553 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin will meet Xi Jinping in China in October

Day 553 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin will meet Xi Jinping in China in October

Drone attack on Russian airport, casualties after missile attack over Kyiv

In Russia , they are puzzled as to how 20 drones blew up the airport in Pskov

The White House hinted at Kremlin involvement in Prigozhin’s death

Russia has rejected a Brazilian agency's request to investigate the Prigozhin crash

Prof. Branislav Slanchev: The "Wagner" group no longer exists in Russia



Vladimir Putin will visit China, thereby partially breaking out of the international isolation in which he was placed because of the international arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The Russian president has "accepted Xi Jinping's invitation" to participate in the summit of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative in October, Bloomberg reports.

The Kremlin has already started preparations for his leader's first trip since March last year.

Putin recently attended the BRICS summit in South Africa in a virtual format, and at the G20 summit to be held in India in September, he will be represented by his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

His visit to Turkey was also cancelled, and on September 8 Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Russia for another attempt to revive the grain deal that Putin pulled out of in July, blocking Ukrainian grain exports to the Middle East and Africa.

Putin's last visit abroad was to Belarus in December last year.

Drone attack on Russian airport, casualties after missile attack over Kyiv

One explosion, then another, and another. An air alert signal sounded in several Ukrainian regions from two after midnight, but the explosions started around 5 a.m. In Kyiv, there were several. At least two people have died after a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv, local authorities say.

"We woke up to a whistling sound, followed by a very, very loud explosion and a crash of broken glass. My boss called - I work as a librarian, and the library is nearby. All the windows of the building were broken," said Ruslana Rybachuk, a resident of Kyiv.

"To tell you the truth - it was very scary, terrifyingly scary. Now I have to go to work - I am a teacher, but I don't know how I will take care of the children calmly," said Ilya Ivashko, a resident of Kyiv.

There were also explosions in Odesa, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr. According to the General Staff in Kyiv, Ukrainian air defense systems destroyed all 28 cruise missiles fired and 15 out of 16 combat drones.

Drone attack on an airport in the Russian city of Pskov. At least two Il-76 transport planes caught fire. There are no casualties. The information was confirmed by the district governor.

Nearly 60 firefighters and more than 20 pieces of equipment were involved in fighting the flames. The fire is contained. Pskov is located about 600 km from the border with Ukraine, closer to Estonia. This time again, Kyiv did not comment on the attack.

"The drone attack was repelled at the airport. There are no victims. The extent of the damage is being determined. All services are working on the spot. We held an operational meeting, we identified the priority tasks," said Mikhail Vedernikov, governor of the Pskov Oblast.

The Pskov airport will be closed all day today.

Last night, the Russian authorities claimed to have sunk 4 boats with about 50 people on board in the waters of the Black Sea and shot down a drone near Sevastopol. Ukraine does not report such information. Several drones were shot down in six more Russian regions. The area around Moscow was attacked again. Vnukovo Airport has stopped working for a short time.

Last night, Ukraine conducted its largest drone strike against Russia yet in this war.



6 Russian cities were attacked at the same time.



The damages were most serious in Pskov, were 2 Il-76 strategic airlift planes were set on fire.



Well done Ukraine!

pic.twitter.com/QfKA4brUfb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 30, 2023

In Russia, they are puzzled as to how 20 drones blew up the airport in Pskov

A wave of bewilderment and anger swept over Russian military bloggers and propagandists after 20 drones flew into the airport in the northeastern Russian city of Pskov last night and set off a veritable fireworks display of munitions and aircraft explosions.

The Russians themselves announced that 4 Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged as a result of the drone attack. In addition, huge clouds of black smoke rose over the airport, and ammunition explosions continued for hours.

The Russian military is in a state of panic and genuine bewilderment as to how the people of Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the mythical head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence under the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv, organized such an action. Their reaction is completely logical considering that the shortest distance from Ukrainian territory to Pskov airport is 664 kilometers. If this route was used, however, the drones must have entered and exited unnoticed through the territory of Belarus. Another hypothesis is that the drones took an extended route entirely on Russian territory, over Smolensk, which would extend the flight over 700 kilometers. This does not speak well for the Russian air defense capabilities.

The Telegram channel "The Two Majors" also launched two more exotic versions. According to one of them, the attack could have come from the territory of a NATO country. Near Pskov are Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

"We don't think at all about the last possibility - here, in Russia, that so many Ukrainian landing-reconnaissance groups are operating that can launch such a quantity of drones at the same time," the military commanders are angry.

Moscow responded to the "brazen action" with a massive attack on Kyiv, using drones and missiles.

"Night air attack. Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring. The enemy carried out a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles," the military administration in the Ukrainian capital said.

It is noted that the invaders first used Shahed attack drones. Several groups of such drones flew in from different directions. Soon, however, rockets launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers also flew towards the capital.

"In general, the air defense forces and means destroyed more than 20 enemy targets. In the capital, falling debris was registered in several districts. Unfortunately, there were also casualties. In the Shevchenko district, fragments of rockets killed two people, another was injured. Also thus, as a result of the fall of the debris, destruction and fires were caused in the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnitski districts," added the administration.

It is indicated that in both areas, debris fell on areas of non-residential buildings. Squads of the state emergency services extinguished the fires that occurred at the crash site.

❗️ #Pskov. Emergency services report that four Il-76 aircraft were damaged after a drone attack on a military airfield. At least 20 drones were involved in the attack on Pskov, Russian media reported.



Local residents publish footage of the situation in the city. pic.twitter.com/aKVgAkuQDy — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 29, 2023

The White House hinted at Kremlin involvement in Prigozhin’s death

The White House came close to announcing on Tuesday that the Kremlin was responsible for the death of the owner of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is believed to have been killed in a mysterious plane crash last week, Reuters reported.

"We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of murdering its opponents," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "It's very clear what happened there," she added.

Her comments are the clearest US statement yet to refer to the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered the assassination of Prigozhin, who staged a short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin in June.

The head of PMC "Wagner" died in a plane crash on August 23, when his Embraer Legacy 600 plane suddenly fell from the sky in the Tver region minutes after it had taken off from Moscow in the direction of St. Petersburg. Versions of the crash range from an explosion on board to a surface-to-air missile attack.

US President Joe Biden told the media last week that the US was trying to determine how the plane was brought down. "We're trying to find out exactly why," Biden said on Friday, adding that he was not surprised that Prigozhin was killed after defying Putin.

Russia has rejected a Brazilian agency's request to investigate the Prigozhin crash

Russia has refused a request by a Brazilian aviation agency to participate in the investigation into the August 23 crash of the Brazilian Embraer plane that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The warlord, two senior Wagner commanders and four security guards were among the 10 people who died when the Embraer Legacy 600 crashed north of Moscow last week.

Prigozhin died two months after leading a rebellion in Russia that posed the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's regime since he came to power in 1999.

Brazil's Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) has expressed readiness to join a Russian-led investigation if invited and if the investigation is conducted according to international rules. Russian aviation authorities were not obliged to honor CENIPA's request, but it could allay suspicions in Washington and other Western governments that the Kremlin was behind the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, considered one of the safest planes.

According to the Montreal-based United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg was domestic, so it is not subject to international rules, known in the industry by their legal name "Annex 13".

"They are not obliged, it is only advisable to do so," CENIPA chief Marcelo Moreno told Reuters after the agency sent an email last week asking Russia whether it would launch such an investigation. "But if they say they're going to launch it and invite Brazil, we'll be participating from afar."

US aviation security adviser John Cox pointed out that an internal Russian investigation would always be called into question without the involvement of Brazil, the country where the plane was manufactured.

"I think it's very sad," Cox remarked after being told of the Russian response. "I think it hurts the transparency of the Russia investigation."

In air crash investigations, experts work to improve the safety of air transportation without assigning blame. But studies are often tainted by political interests. CENIPA and manufacturer Embraer want to prevent future incidents, but face challenges in getting information from the investigation because of sanctions against Russia and Moscow's reluctance to allow outside scrutiny.

About 802 37- to 50-seat Embraer jets built on the Legacy 600 model are in service, underscoring Brazil's interest in the investigation.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former US air crash investigator, pointed out that Russia should accept help from Brazil, even if CENIPA can only participate remotely.

"If they don't, well, then that's a sure sign that the investigation is not going to be transparent," he pointed out.

Prof. Branislav Slanchev: The "Wagner" group no longer exists in Russia

"In Russia, the ‘Wagner’ group no longer exists. The idea is what they can do with the fighters in Syria and in Africa. Many of the people who are there either have to join the local organizations or give up." This was stated by Prof. Branislav Slanchev, professor of international relations and security at the University of California San Diego on NOVA NEWS. His words were in response to a question about the future of the private army "Wagner" days after the death of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who two months ago rebelled against the power in the Kremlin and made clear criticisms of the military and political leadership of Russia.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Prof. Slanchev explained that at the beginning of June, Ukraine made a change in its offensive. "At least in two places they have already reached the defensive lines of the Russians, and in two places they have the strength to tear them apart. Negotiations may begin before Crimea is liberated," he said.

Regarding the provision of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark to Ukraine, the lecturer said that the Ukrainians need about 300 aircraft to make sense of them. “Until America starts supplying them, Ukraine will not have enough. This is a signal that the West will support Ukraine, this is a sign of preparation that the West will not give up on supporting Ukraine.” According to him, parliamentary elections cannot be held in Ukraine now. "There are people who are worried that the presidency is popular and will start to take power into their own hands. Elections cannot be held because there is a war. The institutions in Ukraine - parliament, parties, courts, are not trusted, polls show," explained Prof. Slanchev.

